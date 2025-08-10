Entertainment
Stable Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Plaqueboymax After FaZe Clan Departure
Los Angeles, California – The esports community was rocked when Maxwell Elliot Dent, known as Plaqueboymax, announced his departure from the FaZe Clan on August 5, 2025. This news prompted widespread reactions and speculation within the community.
Stable Ronaldo, a long-time friend and FaZe member, took to Twitch to express his heartfelt emotions regarding Plaqueboymax’s exit. During the live stream, he recalled their deep bond, stating, “I’m always going to be there for him.” Ronaldo emphasized that their relationship extended beyond the world of esports, showcasing the personal connection they share.
Reflecting on past experiences, Stable Ronaldo shared a significant moment they had together in his car after a basketball event. Plaqueboymax had offered him vital encouragement during a challenging time in his career, telling him not to quit and to believe in himself. Ronaldo highlighted this support, saying it makes Plaqueboymax’s departure even harder.
“I’ll always respect Max, and I hope whatever plans he has, he succeeds,” Ronaldo noted, further deepening the emotional weight of his tribute. The sense of loyalty between the friends appears to transcend any team affiliation.
Plaqueboymax, in his announcement video, expressed gratitude for his time with the FaZe Clan, calling it “one of the best things that ever happened” to him. He described his teammates as “family for real.” Despite fans speculating that his departure might be staged, Ronaldo’s emotional address and live stream from Plaqueboymax’s residence confirmed the legitimacy of the situation.
Afterward, Ronaldo dismissed rumors of a scripted exit by streaming empty spaces outside Plaqueboymax’s home, asserting, “This is not a joke, he is really gone.” His emotional reaction was palpable; he admitted, “I did cry a little,” showcasing the weight of their shared history.
As the esports community adjusts to this change, Stable Ronaldo’s unwavering support and fond memories of their time together will likely resonate among fans and followers, emphasizing that the bonds formed in esports can indeed last a lifetime.
Recent Posts
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Checks to Help Americans Amid Inflation
- Chuck Russell Discusses Legacy of The Mask and Future of Franchise
- The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale Arrives Amidst Rising Tensions
- Netflix Unveils Gripping New Horror Series ‘Wayward’
- Las Vegas Aces Host Struggling Connecticut Sun in WNBA Clash
- Puka Nacua Gains Insights from Davante Adams at Rams Training Camp
- MLS All-Star Game Could Come to Cincinnati, Says Commissioner Garber
- Trump Demands Homeless Leave Washington or Face Eviction
- Sakkari and Tien Advance in Cincinnati Open; Krejcikova Outlasts Parks
- Alyssa Thomas Makes WNBA History with Three Straight Triple-Doubles
- Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks Clash in WNBA Showdown
- Weapons Tops Box Office with $42.5 Million Debut
- Ben Shelton Celebrates Masters Win Before Cincinnati Open Challenge
- James Cameron Warns of AI Threats While Announcing Hiroshima Film Project
- Skye Blakely Returns to Competition After Injury
- Asher Hong Wins Men’s All-Around at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
- Exciting Matches Set for Liga Nacional’s Apertura 2025 Opening Weekend
- Nathan Chen Bows Out of 2026 Winter Olympics for Medical School
- AI Predicts Pumas Will Defeat Necaxa 2-1 in Apertura 2025