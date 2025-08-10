Los Angeles, California – The esports community was rocked when Maxwell Elliot Dent, known as Plaqueboymax, announced his departure from the FaZe Clan on August 5, 2025. This news prompted widespread reactions and speculation within the community.

Stable Ronaldo, a long-time friend and FaZe member, took to Twitch to express his heartfelt emotions regarding Plaqueboymax’s exit. During the live stream, he recalled their deep bond, stating, “I’m always going to be there for him.” Ronaldo emphasized that their relationship extended beyond the world of esports, showcasing the personal connection they share.

Reflecting on past experiences, Stable Ronaldo shared a significant moment they had together in his car after a basketball event. Plaqueboymax had offered him vital encouragement during a challenging time in his career, telling him not to quit and to believe in himself. Ronaldo highlighted this support, saying it makes Plaqueboymax’s departure even harder.

“I’ll always respect Max, and I hope whatever plans he has, he succeeds,” Ronaldo noted, further deepening the emotional weight of his tribute. The sense of loyalty between the friends appears to transcend any team affiliation.

Plaqueboymax, in his announcement video, expressed gratitude for his time with the FaZe Clan, calling it “one of the best things that ever happened” to him. He described his teammates as “family for real.” Despite fans speculating that his departure might be staged, Ronaldo’s emotional address and live stream from Plaqueboymax’s residence confirmed the legitimacy of the situation.

Afterward, Ronaldo dismissed rumors of a scripted exit by streaming empty spaces outside Plaqueboymax’s home, asserting, “This is not a joke, he is really gone.” His emotional reaction was palpable; he admitted, “I did cry a little,” showcasing the weight of their shared history.

As the esports community adjusts to this change, Stable Ronaldo’s unwavering support and fond memories of their time together will likely resonate among fans and followers, emphasizing that the bonds formed in esports can indeed last a lifetime.