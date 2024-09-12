Stacey Solomon Triumphs at National Television Awards with Son Zachary

Stacey Solomon, the well-known television personality, recently captured the hearts of the nation as she attended the National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena. Accompanied by her 16-year-old son, Zachary, Stacey won the award in the Factual Entertainment category for her popular show ‘Sort Your Life Out‘.

The occasion was particularly special for Stacey, originally famed for her time on The X Factor and as a panellist on Loose Women, as it allowed her to share a significant moment with her eldest son. She expressed heartfelt gratitude and shared her concerns about potentially missing important events in her children’s lives due to her demanding career.

Stacey, who was dressed in a red satin corset gown matched with black gloves and stilettos, took to Instagram to share her joy and appreciation. She posted pictures taken at Pickle Cottage showing her and Zachary styled for the event, emphasizing how pivotal his support has been throughout her career journey.

In her acceptance speech, Stacey thanked those involved in ‘Sort Your Life Out’ and highlighted Zachary’s influence on her life. This comes after she expressed her desire to minimize her TV commitments to spend more time with her family, acknowledging the crucial developmental stages of her children’s lives.

Despite some backlash on social media from viewers who disagreed with the award outcomes, Stacey’s fans rallied in her support. They celebrated her victory online, appreciating her dedication to acknowledging all the hardworking contributors to her success.