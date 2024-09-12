Entertainment
Stacey Solomon Triumphs at National Television Awards with Son Zachary
Stacey Solomon, the well-known television personality, recently captured the hearts of the nation as she attended the National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena. Accompanied by her 16-year-old son, Zachary, Stacey won the award in the Factual Entertainment category for her popular show ‘Sort Your Life Out‘.
The occasion was particularly special for Stacey, originally famed for her time on The X Factor and as a panellist on Loose Women, as it allowed her to share a significant moment with her eldest son. She expressed heartfelt gratitude and shared her concerns about potentially missing important events in her children’s lives due to her demanding career.
Stacey, who was dressed in a red satin corset gown matched with black gloves and stilettos, took to Instagram to share her joy and appreciation. She posted pictures taken at Pickle Cottage showing her and Zachary styled for the event, emphasizing how pivotal his support has been throughout her career journey.
In her acceptance speech, Stacey thanked those involved in ‘Sort Your Life Out’ and highlighted Zachary’s influence on her life. This comes after she expressed her desire to minimize her TV commitments to spend more time with her family, acknowledging the crucial developmental stages of her children’s lives.
Despite some backlash on social media from viewers who disagreed with the award outcomes, Stacey’s fans rallied in her support. They celebrated her victory online, appreciating her dedication to acknowledging all the hardworking contributors to her success.
Recent Posts
- Parole Granted for Najwa Petersen
- Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2: New Destinations and Dilemmas
- Mamata Banerjee Offers Resignation Amidst Doctor Protest
- A Celebration of Baseball Memories at Field of Dreams
- Kross Limited IPO Allotment Finalized Amid High Demand
- Controversy Surrounds PM Modi’s Attendance at Ganesh Puja Hosted by Chief Justice
- Sitaram Yechury, Veteran CPI(M) Leader, Passes Away at 72
- Apple Launches iPhone 16 Series for Pre-Order in India
- Undecided Georgia Voter Reevaluates Choices After Presidential Debate
- San Diego State to Join Pac-12 in 2026
- Chappell Roan Stands Firm Against Paparazzi at MTV Awards
- Dodgers Triumph Over Cubs in High-Scoring Game
- Liam Livingstone Eyes Return to ODI Squad with T20 Performance
- Rohit Sharma’s Toughest Opponents: Bowlers Who Challenge the Indian Captain
- Miami Dolphins Face Buffalo Bills in Exciting Thursday Night Football Matchup
- A’ja Wilson Breaks WNBA Single Season Scoring Record
- British Actor Kenneth Cope Passes Away at 93
- Député Youri Chassin quitte la CAQ pour siéger comme indépendant
- Former Miss Switzerland Finalist Victim in Tragic Case of Domestic Violence
- West Coast Eagles Triumph Over Western Bulldogs in AFLW Clash