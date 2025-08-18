Stacy Garrity Announces Run Against Governor Shapiro in 2026

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Stacy Garrity, the Pennsylvania Treasurer, officially announced her candidacy for governor on Monday, setting the stage for a competitive race against incumbent Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro in the 2026 election.

In a video statement, Garrity, who is term-limited in her role as treasurer, criticized Shapiro’s policies, claiming he has failed the state on key issues such as energy production and job creation. She emphasized her dedication to bringing jobs back and making Pennsylvania more affordable for families.

Garrity, 61, is highly regarded within the Pennsylvania GOP and is an ally of former President Donald Trump. She highlighted her military service in the announcement, stating, “When I enlisted to serve in the military, I took a solemn oath to defend our country and honor her principles.”

Having served as state treasurer since defeating Democrat Joe Torsella in 2020, Garrity managed to secure more than 3.5 million votes in her reelection bid last year, a record for a statewide candidate in Pennsylvania.

Garrity’s campaign comes amid rising tensions in Pennsylvania’s political landscape. Shapiro, 52, is seen as a formidable opponent, having garnered national attention as a potential vice presidential candidate in the last presidential election.

Republicans view the upcoming election as pivotal, hoping that Garrity’s candidacy will unite the party and draw out voters to maintain their congressional majority. Top Republicans, including Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, have voiced support for her, saying she could effectively challenge Shapiro.

Despite her experience, Garrity acknowledges the difficulty ahead, stating, “I’m not as well polished as Josh Shapiro… This is going to be a tough race.”

Shapiro’s campaign has already captured significant fundraising and attention for his policies and public presence. In 2022, he won the gubernatorial race by nearly 15 percentage points, which set a high bar for Garrity.

As a military veteran and former business executive, Garrity brings a background of service and leadership to her campaign. She has vowed to prioritize economic reform and energy independence, echoing sentiments from her party’s national agenda.

Garrity’s proposal to focus on Pennsylvania’s oil and gas resources has resonated with parts of the electorate who seek economic relief. However, she faces the challenge of outreach in a politically diverse state.

Garrity’s name recognition has grown due to her past campaigns and recent efforts in managing the state’s significant financial concerns, particularly during the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her strategy includes increasing investments in state projects and emphasizing fiscal responsibility.

With the Pennsylvania gubernatorial primary set for May 19, 2026, the race is expected to be closely monitored as both candidates prepare for a year of campaigning and political maneuvering.