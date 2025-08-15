Stade Rennais Opens Ligue 1 Season Against Marseille on August 15

RENNES, France — Stade Rennais will face Olympique de Marseille in the opening match of the Ligue 1 season on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 2:45 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Roazhon Park in Rennes, France.

Fans in the USA can catch the action live on beIN Sports, with streaming options available through various platforms. This match marks the start of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign, which is expected to feature intense competition among France’s top football clubs.

Last season, Marseille finished in second place with a record of 20 wins, 5 draws, and 9 losses, totaling 65 points. They will be looking to challenge Paris Saint-Germain, the defending champions, for the top spot this year.

Stade Rennes aims to improve upon their twelfth-place finish in the previous season, and a victory over Marseille would be a significant boost to their ambitions for the year. Rennes ended their last season with 13 wins, 2 draws, and 19 losses, indicating room for improvement.

Several key transfers have taken place during the offseason. Marseille has bolstered their attacking options, including the return of veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the signing of attacking midfielder Angel Gomes from Lille. Adrien Rabiot remains a vital player for Marseille, stating, “I couldn’t see myself leaving when I think the best is ahead of us.”

Meanwhile, Monaco and other clubs are hoping to challenge PSG after making strategic summer signings. The upcoming match between Rennes and Marseille promises to set the tone for the new season, and fans are eager to see how these teams perform right out of the gate.

The match will be available for live streaming through Fubo, offering fans multiple ways to engage with the season’s kickoff.