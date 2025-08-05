Ex-Staffer Demands Kanye West Pay $99,720 in Lawsuit Fees

LOS ANGELES, California — A former employee of Kanye West is demanding the rapper cover nearly $100,000 in legal fees after she claimed he subjected her to a calculated campaign of antisemitic and sexual harassment. The marketing specialist, known in court as Jane Doe, alleges her time working for Yeezy from late 2023 to 2024 was fraught with verbal abuse and discrimination.

Doe asserts that West, who is also known as Ye, sent her harassing texts including, ‘Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler,’ and ‘Hail Hitler.’ Her employment ended abruptly after she reported his behavior to her manager. Additionally, she claims West once texted her a nude photo of a woman and insisted she work on an adult venture against her wishes.

In April, West filed a motion to strike Doe’s complaint, arguing that she was attempting to suppress his constitutional right to artistic expression. His court document stated, ‘Ye is not merely a creator; he is art.’ However, a Los Angeles County judge denied this motion on June 30, deeming it ‘rife with defects’ and ‘frivolous.’

Judge Theresa M. Traber expressed concerns over the validity of the supporting declarations submitted by West’s team, including one from his chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos. She stated these were ‘totally lacking in personal knowledge’ and not competent evidence.

The judge ordered West to pay for Doe’s ‘reasonable’ attorney’s fees, which now total $99,720. A hearing on the fairness of this amount is scheduled for September 12.

West’s legal team declined to comment on the dollar amount requested. They are appealing the ruling that upheld the lawsuit, contending that Doe voluntarily entered a ‘provocative creative environment’ and later attempted to frame West’s artistic expression as unlawful, potentially violating his First Amendment rights.

The rapper has been embroiled in legal controversies since his widely publicized antisemitic remarks in October 2022, where he called for ‘death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.’ Despite his attempts to apologize, he has repeatedly promoted antisemitic ideologies.

Doe’s attorney, Carney Shegerian, criticized West’s actions, saying, ‘Ye waged a relentless and deliberate campaign of antisemitism and misogyny against my client.’ She further demanded accountability for his behavior as a father, husband, and employer. ‘Ye dared my client to sue, and we will see him in court.’