STALKER 2 Roadmap Reveals Upcoming Features, PS5 Launch

Kiev, Ukraine — GSC Game World has unveiled the roadmap for the second half of 2025 for its anticipated game, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The updates detail enhancements to the game and the Zone Kit Modifications Tool while confirming its launch on the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro by the end of the year.

The developer aims to upgrade the game to Unreal Engine 5.5.4, which promises to improve performance and stability. “Our main mission in the near future is upgrading the game to Unreal Engine 5.5.4. This will bring new features and tools to make the Zone an even better place,” GSC stated. Despite the potential shift in other updates as a result, they remain committed to achieving their 2025 goals.

The roadmap lists significant additions like new anomalies, missions with both familiar and new characters, a fresh weather scenario, and the introduction of a Master difficulty preset. Players can also look forward to reworked loot systems, stamina management, immersive display modes, and various technical optimizations.

Moreover, GSC announced a Phase 1 to Phase 2 upgrade for their Zone Kit, which will include audio modding and enhanced storytelling tools. “We’re taking this risk — like true stalkers would — and will do our best to hit our 2025 goals,” the developer emphasized.

While multiplayer features have yet to be mentioned, community feedback has been vital in shaping these upcoming changes. “Thanks for your continued feedback and support. Without your help, this wouldn’t have been possible,” GSC noted, thanking its player community.

The studio has also recently released the game’s 1.5 patch, which included several fixes and quality of life enhancements. Since its launch last year, STALKER 2 has sold over one million copies despite the challenging development conditions stemming from the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The PS5 and PS5 Pro versions of the game will include the same upgrades as those for PC and Xbox Series X|S, further broadening the audience for this impressive title.