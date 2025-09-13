Business
Stamford Art Business Thrives After Devastating Fire
STAMFORD, Conn. — A local framing and restoration business in Stamford is back on its feet after a devastating fire earlier this year.
The fire, which occurred in March on Bedford and Spring streets, caused major damage to several businesses, including the one owned by Ana Maria and Alain Bars. The couple managed to save some customer artwork, but unfortunately, they lost about 90% of what was inside their shop.
Almost two months later, the Bars reopened their business at a new location on 96 Bedford St. While they are pleased to be back, they expect it will take up to two years for their original space to be fully rebuilt.
In their new expansive space, the couple has added an art gallery that showcases work from local and international artists. They believe that their new gallery has helped foster community connections through art.
“When people come to a place like this, they communicate with each other,” Alain Bars said. “They don’t know each other, but being in this environment, they end up really communicating and exchanging ideas and opinions. It’s a good thing. It’s what we want; we want something that will make you react.”
The Bars are grateful for the community’s support during this difficult time. The store is currently open Tuesday through Saturday.
