Stan Lee Reflects on Controversial Death of Gwen Stacy

NEW YORK, NY — For decades, Stan Lee has distanced himself from the decision to kill off Gwen Stacy, a pivotal character in The Amazing Spider-Man #121, published in 1973. The death of Gwen Stacy remains one of the most controversial moments in Marvel Comics history.

In a 2011 interview with comic book magazine Alter Ego, Lee expressed hesitation about taking responsibility for the storyline. He initially claimed he was ‘away in Europe on business’ when writer Gerry Conway made the fateful decision. Upon his return, Lee was shocked to discover that Gwen had been killed off, stating, ‘Why would they do that?’

While Lee said he may have given the go-ahead for the “Death of Gwen Stacy” arc, he later remarked, ‘I wasn’t thinking too clearly,’ suggesting that there was more to the decision than he realized at the time.

The cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #121 advertised a shocking turning point in Spider-Man’s life, featuring an emotional Spidey surrounded by images of loved ones, declaring, ‘Someone close to me is about to die!’ Many readers assumed a different character might be at risk, making Gwen’s death all the more surprising.

Looking back, Lee recognized the impact of Gwen Stacy’s death but emphasized that it was not a storyline he would have chosen on his own. He attributed much of the decision to his collaborators: John Romita, Roy Thomas, and Gerry Conway.

Gwen’s death not only defined a pivotal moment in Spider-Man lore but also demonstrated how Marvel Comics was evolving towards more mature themes. Lee acknowledged that if writers were going to embrace realism in superhero storytelling, then impermanence and tragedy had to be part of the equation.

Even decades later, the mystery of Lee’s true level of involvement in Gwen’s death has become almost mythic, raising questions about the creative process at Marvel. His reluctance to claim credit illustrates the generational shift within the company and its storytelling approach.

Today, Gwen Stacy’s death stands as one of the most shocking and memorable events in Marvel history, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to spark debate among fans.