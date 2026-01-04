Stan Wawrinka Wins First Match of Farewell Season in Perth

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Stan Wawrinka kicked off his farewell tour in style with a hard-fought victory in his opening match of the 2026 ATP season at the United Cup. The 40-year-old Swiss tennis star won against 29th-ranked Arthur Rinderknech of France, finishing the match with scores of 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5), taking over three hours to complete the contest.

Wawrinka’s performance was marked by his determination. “Today was a tough battle… it’s amazing to come here for the first time, to have so much support,” he said after the match. With this win, he celebrates the 583rd victory of his professional career.

Although now ranked 157th, Wawrinka is keen on regaining his position within the top 100 before concluding his professional journey. He reached his career-high ranking of No. 3 in 2014 after winning the Australian Open, a title he hopes to reminisce about fondly throughout the year.

“I’m happy with the decision (to retire) and feeling at peace with that,” Wawrinka stated, emphasizing his competitive spirit. He is fully committed to making the most out of his last season on the ATP Tour. “I want to push my limit, I want to still fight against good players,” he expressed.

Before Wawrinka’s match, Swiss teammate Belinda Bencic set a positive tone for the team by defeating France’s Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-4, helping secure a 2-0 lead in their tie. The United Cup features players from different countries competing in a series of events over the next two weeks leading up to the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on January 18.

Wawrinka’s tireless effort in the match and hopes for the season signal his intention to go out on a high note.