Stanford Faces BYU in Anticipated College Football Matchup This Weekend

PROVO, Utah — Stanford University will play Brigham Young University (BYU) on Saturday, September 6, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in a highly anticipated college football game. The kickoff is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET.

Fans can tune into the game live on ESPN or stream it through various platforms offering free trials. The matchup comes as both teams seek early-season momentum in the 2025 college football season.

“Every game is important,” said Stanford head coach. “We need to establish ourselves and show we can compete with anyone.” The Stanford Cardinal are entering the game with a mix of excitement and pressure after starting the season strong.

On the other side, BYU’s head coach emphasized the team’s commitment to playing at home. “Our fans create an amazing atmosphere, and we love to perform for them,” he said.

The history between Stanford and BYU adds an extra layer of excitement. This will be only the third meeting between the two programs, with Stanford winning both prior encounters, the last being nearly 20 years ago in 2006.

As game day approaches, both teams are gearing up for what promises to be an intense showdown that could set the tone for the rest of their seasons. Viewers can expect a thrilling contest between the two competitive squads.