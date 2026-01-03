Sports
Stanford Men’s Basketball Falls to Notre Dame in Conference Opener
STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford men’s basketball opened its Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) season with a tough loss, falling to Notre Dame 47-40 on December 30, 2025, at Maples Pavilion.
The Cardinal’s record now stands at 11-3 overall and 0-1 in the ACC. Leading the team, scored 13 points, making two 3-pointers and hitting five of six free throws. also made an impact, grabbing 11 rebounds and contributing three steals and one block.
Despite Stanford’s strong defense, which held the Fighting Irish to only 32.1 percent shooting from the field, the team struggled offensively, shooting just 23 percent overall.
Stanford began the game strong, jumping to a 10-4 lead, but Notre Dame answered with a 10-0 run to shift the momentum. By halftime, the Fighting Irish were ahead 22-17.
In the second half, Notre Dame extended its lead to as much as 16 points. However, Stanford rallied, putting together a 13-1 run to cut the deficit to four points at 39-35.
Nevertheless, the Cardinal could not capitalize in the final moments, finishing the game with cold shooting. Stanford will look to rebound on January 2 against No. 16 Louisville, with coverage on ACC Network.
Recent Posts
- Nebraska Stuns No. 9 Michigan State, Continues Unbeaten Run
- Celtics’ Jordan Walsh Reflects After Losing Starting Spot
- Nebraska Upsets No. 9 Michigan State in Dramatic Finish
- Pistons, Knicks Clash in NBA Showdown at Little Caesars Arena
- Josh Niblett Steps Down as Gainesville High Football Coach After Four Seasons
- Alabama Basketball Defeats Yale 102-78 in Final Non-Conference Game
- Exciting New Books to Read in 2026
- Holland America Cruise Ship Suspends Search for Overboard Passenger
- Shesterkin Celebrates 30th Birthday Amid Stellar Goaltending Performance
- The Pitt Returns: Higher Stakes Await in Season 2 Premiere
- Nuggets Face 76ers in Exciting Primetime Matchup on January 5
- Raptors Defeat Hawks in Season Matchup, 134-117
- Lacey Chabert and Ian Harding Star in Hallmark’s ‘Winter Escape 2026’
- Senators Host Red Wings in Crucial Atlantic Division Clash
- Rockets Face Suns in Highly Anticipated NBA Showdown Tonight
- Jack Smith’s Testimony Unveils New Details on Trump Investigations
- Illinois State Faces Montana State in FCS Championship Showdown
- Capitals Host Ducks in Monday Night NHL Showdown
- Rangers Host Mammoth for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on January 5
- Celtics Aim for Fourth Straight Win Against Bulls