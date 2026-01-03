Stanford Men’s Basketball Falls to Notre Dame in Conference Opener

STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford men’s basketball opened its Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) season with a tough loss, falling to Notre Dame 47-40 on December 30, 2025, at Maples Pavilion.

The Cardinal’s record now stands at 11-3 overall and 0-1 in the ACC. Leading the team, scored 13 points, making two 3-pointers and hitting five of six free throws. also made an impact, grabbing 11 rebounds and contributing three steals and one block.

Despite Stanford’s strong defense, which held the Fighting Irish to only 32.1 percent shooting from the field, the team struggled offensively, shooting just 23 percent overall.

Stanford began the game strong, jumping to a 10-4 lead, but Notre Dame answered with a 10-0 run to shift the momentum. By halftime, the Fighting Irish were ahead 22-17.

In the second half, Notre Dame extended its lead to as much as 16 points. However, Stanford rallied, putting together a 13-1 run to cut the deficit to four points at 39-35.

Nevertheless, the Cardinal could not capitalize in the final moments, finishing the game with cold shooting. Stanford will look to rebound on January 2 against No. 16 Louisville, with coverage on ACC Network.