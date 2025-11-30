Stanford University Hires Tavita Pritchard as New Head Football Coach

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Stanford University announced Friday that Tavita Pritchard has been hired as the school’s next head football coach. Pritchard, a former Stanford quarterback, will return to his alma mater after serving as the quarterbacks coach for the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

Pritchard, 38, will officially take on the role after coaching the Commanders against the Denver Broncos in their final game of the season on Sunday night. He replaces Frank Reich, who had a brief stint as interim coach this season.

Stanford General Manager Andrew Luck expressed his enthusiasm for Pritchard’s appointment, stating, “Tavita Pritchard is exactly the right head coach at the right time to help us build on the foundation of this season and lead Stanford football to its next great era.” Luck praised Pritchard as a culture builder and a dedicated leader committed to the success of Stanford’s student-athletes.

Pritchard’s hiring follows a nationwide search that considered more than 30 candidates, including input from athletic director John Donahoe and Stanford President Jonathan Levin. The search aimed to find someone who could revitalize a program that last had a winning record in 2020.

During his playing career at Stanford, Pritchard notably led the team to a stunning upset victory over No. 2 USC in 2007. He also has extensive coaching experience, having served as Stanford’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2022.

Stanford closed its 2025 season under interim coach Frank Reich with a record of 4-7. Last weekend, they defeated rival University of California, Berkeley, ending a three-game losing streak against them.

Pritchard expressed his gratitude for returning to Stanford, saying, “Stanford is a place like no other… I have a clear vision of the hard work, brotherhood and tenacity it will take to build a championship Stanford football program.” He emphasized his excitement for partnering with Luck and guiding the student-athletes towards success.

With Pritchard’s extensive recruiting experience and knowledge of the program, many expect him to restore Stanford football to prominence in college athletics.