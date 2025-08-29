Star Athletes Shine on Fifth Day of US Open 2025

New York, NY — The fifth day of the US Open 2025 features top tennis stars as they battle it out at Flushing Meadows. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner defends his title against Alexei Popyrin, while Iga Świątek and Coco Gauff also take the court today.

Sinner, who impressed on the hard courts following his Wimbledon victory, faces Australia’s Popyrin at 12:40 p.m. local time. In their only previous meeting, Popyrin won, creating an intriguing backdrop for this match. Sinner has been consistent, showcasing powerful strokes and strategic play.

Earlier, Świątek, a former US Open champion, starts her match against Dutch player Suzan Lamens at 11:30 a.m. She dominated her first-round match, and her tactical skills make her a tough opponent. Fans are excited to see if she will continue her strong performance.

This evening, Gauff, who has emerged as one of the sport’s brightest young stars, competes against Donna Vekic at 7:00 p.m. She recently overcame Ajla Tomljanovic in a hard-fought match that showcases her resilience.

At 8:10 p.m., Tommy Paul, seeded 14th, takes on Portugal’s Nuno Borges. Paul aims to demonstrate his solid baseline game, while Borges hopes for a breakthrough win after defeating fellow American Brandon Holt in his first-round match.

Women’s action on Louis Armstrong Stadium features Naomi Osaka taking on Hailey Baptiste at 12:40 p.m. Osaka’s powerful shots contrast Baptiste’s rising talent and local support, promising an exciting encounter.

Alexander Zverev, a former finalist, meets British player Jacob Fearnley later at 7:00 p.m. Zverev must maintain focus against Fearnley, who looks for an upset in front of the New York crowd.

In addition to the main matches, courts across the grounds host early-round matchups, including American Tristan Boyer against 15th seed Andrey Rublev, providing further potential for surprises.

With the tournament progressing, Day 5 at the US Open is set to deliver high energy and thrilling matches as players vie for advancement in the prestigious event.