Sports
Star Players Return as Dallas Wings Face Indiana Fever
INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Dallas Wings are gearing up for a critical matchup against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, July 13, as star players Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington inch closer to returning from injuries.
For the first time in five years, Ogunbowale has not been selected as a WNBA All-Star, reflecting both her struggles this season and the rise of emerging talents across the league. Currently, she is averaging a career-low 16.8 points with a shooting percentage of just 36.
Ogunbowale’s absence has impacted the Wings, who struggled with a 1-11 record at the start of the season. However, the team has bounced back, winning five of its last nine games, aided by the emergence of rookie Paige Bueckers.
General Manager Curt Miller announced that Ogunbowale is now probable to play against the Fever after practicing on Friday. She has been sidelined since June 28, when she fractured her thumb against the Washington Mystics.
Meanwhile, Carrington, who missed the past several games with a rib injury, also practiced on Friday, signaling the team may soon regain full strength.
“The timing of their return couldn’t be more significant,” said head coach Chris Koclanes. “We are looking for both Arike and Paige to step up and lead the team moving forward.”
As the Wings prepare to face Caitlin Clark and the Fever, fans are optimistic that the returns of Ogunbowale and Carrington will spark a much-needed turnaround. The game will tip off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
