Star of the Seas to Set Sail from Port Canaveral Amid Exciting Features

PORT CANAVERAL, Florida – Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship, Star of the Seas, is set to embark on its inaugural voyage from Port Canaveral this weekend, promising an unforgettable journey for families and cruise enthusiasts alike.

Measuring 1,196 feet long, Star of the Seas can accommodate over 7,600 guests, making it one of the largest cruise ships in the world. This Icon Class vessel boasts a record-breaking water park, numerous dining options, and innovative entertainment venues, tailored to provide a perfect getaway experience.

The ship will offer a variety of itineraries ranging from three to seven nights, with stops at popular ports such as Cozumel, Roatan, and Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay. The unique layout features themed neighborhoods including Chill Island and Thrill Island, catering to both relaxation and adventure.

Kellie Gerardi, a notable space advocate and astronaut, has been named the ship’s godmother, taking over the title from Diana Ross, who withdrew due to personal circumstances. Gerardi’s role symbolizes a commitment to exploration and innovation.

In addition to its many attractions, the ship’s dining options are designed to satisfy every palate, featuring casual eateries as well as upscale dining experiences. Guests can expect everything from fresh sushi to upscale steakhouse options.

Further enhancing the cruise experience, Royal Caribbean has included state-of-the-art technology throughout the vessel, including Wi-Fi capabilities and onboard tracking systems for families with children. As the launch approaches, excitement is building around the unique offerings that Star of the Seas will bring to cruising.

For booking inquiries or further information, travelers are encouraged to consult travel professionals or visit Royal Caribbean’s official website.