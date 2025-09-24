Star-Studded Off-Broadway Season Set for Fall 2025 in NYC

NEW YORK, NY — The Fall 2025 Off-Broadway season promises to be a must-see spectacle with star-studded productions set to captivate audiences starting in September. The lineup includes a new adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s classic, “Anna Christie,” featuring Michelle Williams, Emmy Award winner, and five-time Oscar nominee.

Ariana DeBose will headline the long-awaited full-scale New York production of Stephen Schwartz‘s “The Baker’s Wife.” The production, which opens on November 11, will showcase Schwartz’s songs, including the iconic “Meadowlark.”

The season also marks the premiere of “Mexodus,” a groundbreaking musical portraying the journey of thousands escaping slavery to cross into Mexico via the Underground Railroad, with performances extending through October 18 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theater.

Additionally, the satirical musical “44” will explore Barack Obama’s presidency from a comedic angle, hitting the stage at The Theatre starting October 14.

Among other anticipated productions, WP Theater presents “Romy & Michele: The Musical,” based on the cult classic film, opening at Stage 42. You can catch Nancy Sanchez’s poignant one-woman show, “The Least Problematic Woman in the World,” starting September 20 at a theater in NYC.

Director David Mendizábal also presents “Caroline” starring Chloë Grace Moretz, diving into mother-daughter relationships scheduled for a limited run starting October 19.

As New York audiences eagerly await the new season, the richness and variety of these upcoming Off-Broadway productions ensure there will be something for everyone in the city this fall.