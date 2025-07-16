Connect with us

Star-Studded Cast Announced for Hollywood Bowl's Jesus Christ Superstar

4 hours ago

Jesus Christ Superstar Hollywood Bowl Cast

Los Angeles, CA – A lineup of renowned performers will star in the concert staging of “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Hollywood Bowl this summer, scheduled for August 1-3. The production will feature Tony nominee Phillipa Soo as Mary Magdalene and Josh Gad as King Herod, among others.

Cynthia Erivo, known for her role in the film adaptation of “Wicked