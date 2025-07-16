Entertainment
Star-Studded Cast Announced for Hollywood Bowl’s Jesus Christ Superstar
Los Angeles, CA – A lineup of renowned performers will star in the concert staging of “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Hollywood Bowl this summer, scheduled for August 1-3. The production will feature Tony nominee Phillipa Soo as Mary Magdalene and Josh Gad as King Herod, among others.
Cynthia Erivo, known for her role in the film adaptation of “Wicked
Recent Posts
- Christian Bale Makes Rare Family Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Show
- Nicolas Cage Confirms Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker from ’90s
- League of Legends Tournament Kicks Off at 2025 Esports World Cup
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return in 2026
- 2025 MLB Draft Day 2 Highlights: Key Picks from Rounds 4-20
- Raiders Waive Quarterback Carter Bradley Ahead of Training Camp
- Diane Parry Triumphs in Thrilling Hamburg Opener at MSC Ladies Open
- Monsoon Moisture Promises Storms in Arizona’s Valley
- League of Legends Patch 25.14 Set to Revamp Champions and Gameplay
- Hot Weather Takes Center Stage in Hazard, Kentucky
- Caitlyn Jenner Attends Brody’s Wedding After Friend’s Tragic Death
- Two Dead as Flash Flooding Hits New Jersey During Storm
- BTS’s Jungkook Returns to Instagram, Gains 2 Million Followers in Less Than 24 Hours
- Tensions Rise Among WWE Stars as The Rock Stirs Controversy
- PFL Champion Timur Khizriev Hospitalized After Being Shot in Dagestan
- Man of Steel Surges Back as New Superman Release Impresses
- Star-Studded Cast Announced for Hollywood Bowl’s Jesus Christ Superstar
- House of the Dragon Season 2 Struggles at 2025 Emmys
- Bengal Law Expands Car Accident Services in Deltona
- Candy Crush Maker King to Cut 200 Jobs in Major Layoff