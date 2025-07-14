Star-Studded Cast Joins Hollywood Bowl Jesus Christ Superstar Concert

LOS ANGELES, California — A star-studded lineup has been announced for the concert staging of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, taking place from August 1 to 3. The production features notable talents such as Phillipa Soo, Josh Gad, and Zachary James, among others.

Phillipa Soo, known for her role in Hamilton, will portray Mary Magdalene. Josh Gad, recognized for his work in The Book of Mormon, will take on the role of Herod. Zachary James, who starred in the UK production of Hadestown, will play Caiaphas. Joining them are Brian Crum as Annas and Tyrone Huntley as Simon, marking a return to the musical after his performance in the 2022 revival.

Leading the production, Oscar-nominated Cynthia Erivo will perform the role of Jesus, while Adam Lambert, a former American Idol contestant, steps into the role of Judas. Milo Manheim, known for his work in Zombies, will portray Peter, and Tony Award winner Raúl Esparza will take on the role of Pontius Pilate.

The ensemble cast includes Ian Ward, Joey Taranto, Clinton Roane, and Lorenzo Benet as the Apostles. Isaiah Bailey will play the Priest, and several others round out the cast in various roles. The concert will also include pit singers Ayana Haviv, Gracie Labor, Natalie Taylor, and Sara Gomez, further enriching the musical experience.

This production is directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with musical direction by Stephen Oremus. The creative team features scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West and costume designer Emilio Sosa, among others.

Jesus Christ Superstar was first released as a concept album in 1970, making its Broadway debut in 1971, where it received five Tony nominations. The musical has been revived multiple times and has captivated audiences around the world, including a notable film adaptation in 1973.

The Hollywood Bowl has hosted numerous successful musicals over the years, including Kinky Boots, Les Misérables, and Rent. More details about the event and ticket information can be found on their official website.