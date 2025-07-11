Star-Studded Cast Joins ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel

Los Angeles, CA — The highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 film ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘ is adding more talent to its cast. Actors Lucy Liu and Justin Theroux will join returning stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the new project, set to release on May 1, 2026.

B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Broadway stars Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora, and comedian Caleb Hearon are also part of the new ensemble. Liu and Theroux, known for their roles in ‘Charlie’s Angels’, along with Novak, noted for his time on ‘The Office’, bring diverse backgrounds to the film.

Both Tracie Thoms, who played Lily in the original, and Tibor Feldman, the chairman of Runway’s parent company, are returning to their roles, adding a touch of nostalgia to the sequel. Kenneth Branagh will portray Miranda Priestly’s husband, continuing the high-stakes drama in the world of fashion.

While the plot details remain scarce, insiders report that the sequel will spotlight Miranda Priestly, played by Streep, confronting the decline of traditional magazine publishing. The story will pit her against Emily Blunt‘s character, who has risen to become a powerful executive in a luxury fashion group.

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ originally was adapted from Lauren Weisberger‘s book, which chronicles the struggles of a young journalist as she navigates a demanding work environment. The original film grossed $326 million worldwide and earned an Oscar nomination for Streep.

The sequel, produced by Disney‘s 20th Century Studios, will be directed by David Frankel, who helmed the first film, with Aline Brosh McKenna returning to write the script. Production is currently underway and generating significant buzz across the entertainment industry.