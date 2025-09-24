News
Star-Studded Concert for Palestine Attracts Thousands in London
London, England — A star-studded concert titled “Together For Palestine” took place at Wembley Arena on September 17, 2025, drawing a sold-out crowd. The event featured prominent figures such as pop star Billie Eilish, actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Florence Pugh, and comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg, all advocating for Palestinian rights.
During the four-hour concert, Eilish and her brother Finneas appeared in a promotional video, while Cumberbatch read a poem by Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish to a rousing audience. Dimoldenberg, notable for hosting the YouTube series “Chicken Shop Date,” joined documentarian Louis Theroux on stage, where they highlighted his recent BBC film criticizing the Israeli settler movement.
According to reports, tensions arose in the audience when Theroux mentioned “violence” in Gaza, leading to heckles demanding a stronger term. The event also featured musical performances from artists such as Gorillaz, Neneh Cherry, and Jamie xx, along with remarks from Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, who has faced backlash from Jewish groups.
The concert aimed to support charities like the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund and the Palestinian Medical Relief Society. Organizers noted that the event was part of a larger movement, with artists increasingly vocal about Israeli actions amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Some attendees have linked the concert to other recent displays of artist engagement, including a petition against Israeli film institutions that gained thousands of signatures from celebrities like Emma Stone and Joaquin Phoenix. Notably absent from the petition are participants like Eilish, Cumberbatch, and Dimoldenberg.
