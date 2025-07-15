Star-Studded ESPYS Ceremony Set for July 16 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California — The 2025 ESPYS, presented by Capital One, will be held on Wednesday, July 16, at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Hosted by Shane Gillis, the annual event celebrates the past year in sports and will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

The show will also stream on ESPN+ and will be available for on-demand viewing the following day on Disney+ and Hulu. The ceremony is expected to feature numerous special moments, honoring leading athletes and reliving the year’s best sports highlights.

This year, special musical performances will be delivered by Grammy-nominated rapper Busta Rhymes, the hip-hop duo Clipse, and rising star GELO. Additionally, a powerful In Memoriam tribute will be led by multi-hyphenate artist Tobe Nwigwe.

ESPN will honor former WNBA player Diana Taurasi and former USWNT player Alex Morgan with the Icon Award, recognizing their significant contributions to sports. Presenters for the evening include well-known figures such as actress Angela Bassett, comedian Leslie Jones, and quarterback Russell Wilson among others.

Scheduled attendees include Olympic Gold medalists Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Chloe Kim, alongside celebrities like actor Jason George and comedian Whitney Cummings. Former NBA player Oscar Robertson will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, while Katie Schumacher-Cawley will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

The evening will also feature the Sports Humanitarian Awards, acknowledging notable athletes and organizations dedicated to making a difference in their communities.

Prior to the ceremony, Shane Gillis will be a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss his hosting role. Coverage of the ESPYS red carpet will be presented as part of ESPN’s summer tour, featuring anchors Kevin Negandhi and Elle Duncan.

In its 32 years, the ESPYS has raised over $265 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, showcasing ESPN’s commitment to charitable causes.