Star-Studded Global Citizen Festival Returns to Central Park This September

NEW YORK, NY — The Global Citizen Festival is set to return to Central Park on September 27, featuring a lineup of stars dedicated to activism and change. On Thursday, September 4, Global Citizen announced exciting additions to their event, including co-hosts Adam Lambert, Bill Nye, Liza Koshy, and Danai Gurira, alongside previously confirmed host Hugh Jackman.

This year’s festival will also feature notable guest speakers such as Kristen Bell, Tony Goldwyn, gymnast Laurie Hernandez, TV personalities Nate Burleson and Vladimir Duthiers, as well as Latin star Camilo joining the musical performances. Headlining the event are The Weeknd and Shakira, who expressed her excitement, saying, “I’m honored to headline the incredible Global Citizen Festival in Central Park this September. I can’t wait to perform, unite, and inspire action.”

In addition to the stellar lineup, Global Citizen aims to mobilize $200 million for various causes, including protecting millions of acres of the Amazon rainforest and increasing access to education for 30,000 children around the world in partnership with FIFA. They also plan to provide energy access for 1 million people across Africa.

Attendees in New York City will have a chance to volunteer and earn tickets in advance of the festival. Two volunteer days are scheduled: one at The Bowery Mission to serve meals for the local community on September 13, and another, a beach cleanup at Canarsie Pier on September 19.

This year, the festival will feature a historic land-honoring ceremony led by Solstice Unites, marking the opening of the event, and passing the torch to Indigenous leaders in Brazil for the next Global Citizen Festival, to be held in November.

For those who cannot attend the event in person, the festival will stream live on multiple platforms including YouTube, Apple Music, and Twitch, ensuring that everyone can participate in this significant call to action.