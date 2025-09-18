Star-Studded Guest Cast Announced for Elsbeth Season 3

NEW YORK, NY — The CBS detective series Elsbeth will return for its highly anticipated third season on October 12, 2025. The show stars Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, a unique consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to apprehend affluent murderers.

Joining the cast this season are acclaimed actors Tony Hale, Dianne Wiest, and Julie Smith, who will make guest appearances in several episodes. Hale will portray Craig Hollis, a FinTech CEO, in Episode 6. Paranoid about the social climate of ‘eat the rich,’ he builds an elaborate safe room beneath his opulent NYC townhouse, which he soon discovers is not the perfect answer to his problems.

Wiest will appear as Reverend Mother Constance Mary Cabot in Episode 7. Tasked with protecting her convent from a disruptive pop star, she is determined to keep her sisters safe at any cost. Smith will play Delores Feinn in Episode 5, a grumpy but loyal supporter of the NY-based poetry journal, Pidgeon Press, and her fate hinges on the journal’s future.

Alongside Smith, actor William Jackson Harper will star in the same episode as the journal’s founding director, who is seeking funds to keep the publication alive. This season will also feature a special Halloween-themed episode with Annaleigh Ashford as Sharon Norman, a sinister suburban housewife.

The premiere episode will include Stephen Colbert and Andy Richter, who will play Scotty Bristol and Mickey Muntz, respectively. They star as a late-night talk show duo, with Amy Sedaris appearing as Laurel Hammond-Muntz, the headstrong executive producer.

The series will start its new season airing one episode weekly at 10:00 PM ET, following a sneak peek on the premiere date. Established as a Broadway platform, Elsbeth continues to showcase talented actors.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and is executive produced by Robert King, Michelle King, and Jonathan Tolins, with Tolins also serving as showrunner.