Star-Studded Harry Potter Audiobooks Set for Release in November 2025

LONDON, England – Pottermore Publishing and Audible announced on August 5, 2025, that all seven audiobooks of the Harry Potter series will feature a star-studded cast and official release dates.

The first installment, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s/Sorcerer’s Stone, will be released on November 4, 2025. Notable actors include Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, and Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall. Cush Jumbo will serve as the narrator.

The announcement marks a significant collaboration between Pottermore Publishing and Audible, aiming to bring J.K. Rowling‘s beloved stories to life in a new way. Each audiobook will feature over 200 actors, a stunning score, original music, and immersive soundscapes.

According to Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible, “Magic is coming alive as these brilliant actors lift iconic characters off the page and into our ears. We’re overjoyed to share that fans of all ages can now mark their autumn calendars for a truly breathtaking experience.”

Further installments will follow the first release, including Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on December 16, 2025, and culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows on May 12, 2026.

In addition to the familiar trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, voiced by Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton in the early audiobooks, new actors will take on these iconic roles in the later installments. Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis will voice the trio in books four through seven.

Hugh Laurie expressed his excitement regarding his role, stating, “I’m honoured to have been trusted with the keys to Albus Dumbledore, and thrilled to take him around this beautiful incarnation.”

With this innovative project, fans can expect a fresh exploration of the magical world, reigniting interest in a new generation alongside loyal followers of the series.