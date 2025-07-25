Star-Studded Lineup for 2025 Venice Film Festival Unveiled

VENICE, Italy — The 82nd Venice Film Festival is set to dazzle from August 27 to September 6, with a star-filled lineup featuring Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Cate Blanchett, among others.

This year’s festival brings an intriguing mix of atmospheric thrillers, whimsical musicals, and notable comeback films from acclaimed directors including Kathryn Bigelow and Guillermo del Toro. Festival artistic director Alberto Barbera highlighted one of the key films, Luca Guadagnino’s thriller, which boasts an impressive cast including Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield. It is anticipated to capture attention off the bat, having been slated for an out-of-competition premiere at the request of Amazon.

Guadagnino’s film follows a gifted student who accuses a respected professor of assault, leading to turmoil in an elite academic setting. The trailer promises an intense narrative complemented by a dark score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Expect a robust campaign for the Academy Awards to follow its premiere.

In another much-anticipated entry, Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale, featuring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi. This adaptation is set to showcase del Toro’s signature grandiosity and lavish artistry, making it a must-see at the festival.

Jim Jarmusch returns after a six-year hiatus with a familial drama that interweaves the lives of parents and their adult children, showcasing a range of interaction set against the backdrop of Paris, Dublin, and American landscapes. This film is expected to exude Jarmusch’s characteristic style and wit.

Noah Baumbach‘s film featuring George Clooney centers on a star dealing with an identity crisis amidst a stellar cast, including Adam Sandler and Laura Dern. The storyline explores life choices and legacies during a whirlwind journey across Europe.

A reimagining of the 2003 South Korean film, Save the Green Planet!, comes from director Yorgos Lanthimos with Emma Stone, portraying the absurdity of conspiracy theories in a darkly comedic framework. Meanwhile, Benny Safdie’s examination of MMA fighter Mark Kerr, featuring Dwayne Johnson, looks to be a compelling sports drama.

Kathryn Bigelow presents a timely political drama concerning a missile threat to the United States, with a cast including Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson at the forefront, as they navigate a potential nuclear disaster.

Olivier Assayas’s film on Vladimir Putin’s rise includes Jude Law in a pivotal role, contributing to the political discourse of the festival. It seeks to blur the lines between truth, nationalism, and propaganda, providing a historical commentary.

Park Chan-wook’s latest offering promises dark humor and a gripping narrative based on a satirical horror theme, while Sofia Coppola debuts her documentary on fashion icon Marc Jacobs, presenting a personal portrayal of their friendship.

As anticipation builds for the Venice Film Festival, film enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of these cinematic gems.