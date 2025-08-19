Star-Studded Mixed Doubles Event Kicks Off at US Open

New York, NY — The 2025 US Open is launching with an exciting mixed doubles tournament that features top tennis stars. The event runs from August 19 to August 20, ahead of the main singles competition starting on August 24.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, has teamed up with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz for this event. They will face American Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in the opening round. Matches begin at 4 PM UK time on Tuesday with a day session.

The tournament showcases 16 pairs, including big names like Naomi Osaka, Gaël Monfils, and Venus Williams. This year’s format will have unique scoring rules: sets are played to four games instead of six, with no-ad scoring in games that reach deuce. If teams split sets, a 10-point match tiebreak will settle the winner.

The changes aim to attract more viewers to doubles tennis, which has often been overshadowed by singles matches. Players are competing for a prize pot of $1 million, significantly higher than in previous tournaments.

Raducanu and Alcaraz recently received wildcard entries to participate. Alcaraz is also set to play against world number one Jannik Sinner on Monday in Ohio. Sinner, however, had to withdraw from the mixed doubles along with his partner Katerina Siniakova due to illness, replaced by Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison.

On Tuesday, fans can expect thrilling matches at both Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadium as teams vie for the top spot. The final pairings will be confirmed after the completion of the first two rounds on August 19, with the semi-finals and final taking place the following day.

Fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports, providing extensive coverage of both the mixed doubles and the main singles draw starting later in the week.

The excitement is palpable as these star-studded pairings take to the court in a tournament designed to breathe new life into doubles tennis.