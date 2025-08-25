Star-Studded ‘Thursday Murder Club’ Hits UK Cinemas Ahead of Netflix Release

London, UK – The film adaptation of Richard Osman’s best-selling novel, ‘The Thursday Murder Club,’ premiered in select UK cinemas on August 22, 2025, just ahead of its streaming debut on Netflix on August 28.

Featuring an impressive lineup of British and Irish acting talent, the film stars Dame Helen Mirren, Celia Imrie, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Pierce Brosnan, among others. The cast also includes notable actors like Sir Jonathan Pryce and Naomie Ackie.

‘The Thursday Murder Club’ revolves around four elderly friends residing in a quiet retirement village. The group—Elizabeth (Mirren), Joyce (Imrie), Ibrahim (Kingsley), and Ron (Brosnan)—enjoy solving cold cases for fun. However, their lives take a dramatic turn when a property developer is discovered dead, thrusting them into a real investigation.

Osman expressed his excitement about the film’s adaptation earlier this year, saying, “I’m so proud of this book, so it is a dream to see ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ in such incredible hands. From Chris Columbus to Amblin to Netflix, there are geniuses everywhere I look.”

Fans are eager to see how the beloved characters translate from page to screen. The film not only showcases the talents of veteran actors but also features rising stars like Ackie, who previously gained acclaim for her role in ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.’

The film is currently showing in select cinemas, with anticipation building for its release on Netflix, where it will be available for streaming later this month.