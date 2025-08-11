A Star-Studded Mystery Awaits in The Thursday Murder Club

TORONTO, Canada — The Thursday Murder Club, a new Netflix series, is set to debut on August 28, 2025, featuring a cast of veteran actors as elderly amateur detectives solving a real-life mystery. The series, based on Richard Osman‘s bestselling novel, evokes a spirit similar to that of Only Murders in the Building, but is uniquely staged within a British retirement home.

The trailer introduces Helen Mirren as Elizabeth, a former spy who fiercely protects her friends. At one point, she warns, “If any harm comes to my friends, I will personally be laying a dozen blood-red roses on your coffin.” The series will unveil various intriguing characters, including an ex-psychiatrist played by Ben Kingsley and an ex-union activist portrayed by Pierce Brosnan.

This star-studded ensemble also includes Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant, and Ingrid Oliver. Directed by Chris Columbus, The Thursday Murder Club is produced under a Netflix-Amblin collaboration, which aims to bring new stories to the streaming platform.

Columbus, alongside producer Jennifer Todd, aims to create an engaging narrative that combines humor and mystery. The screenplay is penned by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote, ensuring a fresh take on Osman’s beloved story.

The Thursday Murder Club has garnered anticipation as it bridges the gap between classic detective stories and modern storytelling, appealing to audiences looking for both suspense and comedy.