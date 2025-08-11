Star-Studded Night: Variety Celebrates Young Hollywood Talent

LOS ANGELES, California — On Thursday night, Variety held its Power of Young Hollywood Party at the Four Seasons Hotel, celebrating rising stars and fresh talent in the entertainment industry.

Among honorees were actors Finn Wolfhard, known for “Stranger Things,” and Sam Nivola, recognized for “The White Lotus.” The event showcased not only the talent but also a dynamic mix of red carpet fashion.

Mason Thames, a favorite newcomer of 2025, impressed attendees with a black tailored Louis Vuitton workwear jacket, matched with tailored trousers. He completed the look with a crisp white T-shirt, black leather loafers, and refined David Yurman jewelry.

Auli’i Cravalho captured attention in a pastel floral strapless dress from Alberta Ferretti Resort 2026. “It’s a joyful reminder that summer dressing still has a place in early August,” said one attendee.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez sported a sharp Burberry brown suit with maroon frayed pinstripes, showcasing a confident flair. In contrast, Bella Poarch’s look mixed romantic softness with rebellious edge—she wore lace and chiffon paired with striking tattoos and bold makeup.

Marissa Bode prepared for her upcoming “Wicked: For Good” press tour, donning a green-and-black houndstooth bustier dress by Leo Lin Rayna. Her elegant pairing of drop earrings and black pumps exuded sophistication.

Finn Wolfhard brought his signature academic-cool vibe in a Valentino ensemble featuring a bold red wool sweater, black trousers, and a striped tie.

Brittany Broski opted for an “old Hollywood 1930s corpse bride” look in an asymmetric black dress with white lace trim, complemented by quirky maroon lace tights and matching shoes.

Sam Nivola kept it understated with a brown wool notch lapel jacket, a blue striped shirt, and dark denim jeans, embodying easy elegance.

Other notable attendees included Chandler Kinney, who embraced summer vibes with a plunging dress, and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy in a stylish black strapless mini dress from Magda Butrym.

Julia Butters showcased understated elegance with a gold cowl-neck bias-cut dress after her recent tour, while Madison Pettis turned heads in a Magda Butrym look paired with metallic pumps.

Love Island USA couple Ace Greene and Chelley Bissainthe captured attention with their bold fashion choices, standing out amid the glamorous celebration.

The Power of Young Hollywood Party, presented by Sandisk, marked a pivotal gathering for the next generation of Hollywood talent, emphasizing the importance of innovative creators and young actors.