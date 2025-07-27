Entertainment
Star-Studded Summer Gala in St. Tropez Raises Funds for Child Protection
Saint-Tropez, France — Jamie Foxx hosted the Summer Gala at Golf Club Saint-Tropez on July 24, 2025, bringing together celebrities for a night of glamour and philanthropy. Alongside his daughters, Corinne and Anelise, Foxx welcomed guests to a gathering that was more than just a showcase of high fashion. It aimed to raise funds for important causes, including child protection and environmental preservation.
Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception, a seated dinner, and live musical performances, creating an intimate yet lively atmosphere. Foxx, dressed in an all-white suit, reminded attendees of the significance of giving back while keeping the evening entertaining. His daughter, Corinne, caught attention in a sleek black cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit, while Anelise sported a trendy oversized satin shirt paired with wide-leg pants and chunky boots.
The event featured a live auction with exclusive items, with proceeds directed towards protecting children and supporting humanitarian efforts. Rita Ora also performed at the gala, showcasing her talent in a white lace leotard. She later switched to a chic black midi dress while mingling with guests.
Among the attendees were Leonardo DiCaprio, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, and film director Taika Waititi, who wore a stylish teal blazer. The glamorous soirée provided a platform for stars to connect while highlighting crucial social issues.
In her candid discussion, Rita spoke about past insecurities regarding her body image, reflecting on a journey toward body confidence. She mentioned, ‘It’s important to focus on self-care and what your body needs, rather than how it looks.’ Rita’s openness resonated with many, especially at a gathering dedicated to support and uplift.
As the night progressed, Foxx reiterated the importance of using their influence for brighter futures, leaving attendees inspired to contribute to noble causes.
