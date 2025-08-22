Star-Studded ‘Twelfth Night’ Opens at Delacorte Theater with Fresh Twist

NEW YORK, NY — Shakespeare in the Park has returned with its latest production of “Twelfth Night,” featuring a star-studded cast including Lupita Nyong'o and Peter Dinklage. The show opened at the Delacorte Theater, which recently underwent an 18-month renovation.

This vibrant adaptation, directed by Saheem Ali, showcases the comedic twists of mistaken identity and romantic entanglements in a contemporary setting. Nyong’o plays Viola, who disguises herself as a man named Cesario after a shipwreck separates her from her twin brother, Sebastian (Junior Nyong’o).

The production emphasizes a playful tone, kicking off with a string quartet in front of large letters spelling out “WHAT YOU WILL.” While this approach sets a lighthearted mood, some critics express concern that it glosses over the play’s deeper themes of love and longing.

Dinklage, known for his nuanced performances, takes on the role of Malvolio, Olivia’s steward who becomes the victim of a cruel prank. Critics note his performance as one of the highlights of the show, showcasing both humor and depth.

Sandra Oh‘s portrayal of Olivia brings a delightful mixture of vulnerability and strength, capturing the character’s journey from mourning to love. Oh’s engagement with Nyong’o’s Cesario adds richness to the unfolding romance, though some feel the emotional stakes could be stronger.

In a bold directorial choice, Ali integrates Swahili into the dialogue, creating a cultural bridge that highlights the characters’ backgrounds. The Nyong’o siblings’ reunion is a poignant moment, but some audience members found it lacking the punch typically associated with such scenes.

The physical comedy elements, including the characters of Toby Belch and Andrew Aguecheek engaging in lighthearted antics, offer a jovial counterpoint to the more serious undertones of the narrative.

Ali’s direction has simplified the original text, shortening the performance to 115 minutes without intermission, which has sparked mixed reactions among theatergoers. The design elements – from the vibrant costumes to the dynamic set – visually engage the audience and complement the comedic framework.

Despite the emphasis on cheer, some review sources argue that the essence of Shakespeare’s deeper explorations of love and loss may be overshadowed by a focus on entertainment. Yet, overall, the production celebrates the joy of theater, reconnecting audiences with classic bardic themes in a modern context.

“Twelfth Night” runs at the Delacorte Theater through September 13, marking a noteworthy return for the beloved Free Shakespeare in the Park series.