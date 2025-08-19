Star Wars Actor Terence Stamp Passes Away at 87

LOS ANGELES, CA — British actor Terence Stamp, known for his role as Chancellor Valorum in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,” died at the age of 87. His family released a statement confirming the news, asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Stamp, who was born in London, began his acting career at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Arts. He gained prominence after appearing in Peter Ustinov’s 1962 film “Billy Budd,” which earned him a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Throughout his career, Stamp starred in several major films, including the first two “Superman” movies, where he played the iconic role of General Zod. He later appeared in notable films such as “Legal Eagles,” “Wall Street,” and “Young Guns,” showcasing his versatility as both an actor and a writer.

His performance as Chancellor Valorum was pivotal in “The Phantom Menace” as it illustrated the political upheaval leading to the rise of the Galactic Empire. Valorum’s inability to effectively lead during a crisis allowed Senator Palpatine, played by Ian McDiarmid, to eventually ascend to power.

Stamp expressed pride in joining the “Star Wars” franchise, noting the depth of his role compared to typical cameo appearances. He said of his casting, “It wasn’t the usual kind of one-dimensional part you often get when you’re offered cameos, and I thought it would be really nice to work with George Lucas.”

As fans and colleagues mourn his passing, his contributions to film and the legacy he leaves behind will be remembered for generations.