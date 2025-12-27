Star Wars Expands with New Releases and Major Events in 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Star Wars universe saw significant growth in 2025, marked by new releases and significant events across various media. Fans eagerly anticipated highlights such as the debut of Andor Season 2, the finale of Skeleton Crew, and the complete anthology collection of Star Wars: Visions Volume 3. Major film anniversaries, like those of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, reminded enthusiasts of the franchise’s enduring legacy.

Disney+ continued to be the home for Star Wars stories this past year. The announcement of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s much-awaited film, set for release on May 22, 2026, introduced Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Grogu in a journey that is expected to captivate audiences.

“Grogu going for a little swim? You have my attention,” said one fan, showcasing the excitement among the community. This film marks the first theatrical release since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Additionally, Star Wars: Starfighter, helmed by director Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, has fans buzzing after its surprise announcement. Gosling will be joined by a star-studded cast including Mia Goth, Matt Smith, and Amy Adams.

The 20th anniversary of Revenge of the Sith also made waves, grossing approximately $42.2 million globally at the box office. It was screened in 4DX, which enhanced the viewing experience with motion and sensory effects.

Andor, which wrapped up its second season in spring, has left fans thrilled. Created by Tony Gilroy, the series follows Diego Luna’s character in the Rebel Alliance’s early endeavors.

Another standout this year was the Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld anthology, which debuted on Disney+ and expanded the narratives of beloved characters like Ventress and Cad Bane.

Lucasfilm Animation celebrated 20 years of storytelling in a unique retrospective, highlighting the emotional depth of series like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. In 2026, new animated series are expected, including Maul – Shadow Lord, focusing on the iconic character.

As for gaming, 2025 unveiled a slew of new interactive experiences, including the much-anticipated Star Wars: Zero Company and expansions for Star Wars Outlaws. The continuation of storytelling through gaming has added yet another layer to the franchise for dedicated fans.

As the year wraps up, one thing is certain: 2025 was a significant year for Star Wars, offering excitement across films, television, comics, and games.