Star Wars Returns to Theaters for 50th Anniversary in 2027

LOS ANGELES, CA — Lucasfilm is set to bring the original cut of “Star Wars” back to theaters on February 17, 2027, to celebrate its 50th anniversary. This re-release will allow fans to experience the beloved film as audiences did in 1977.

The announcement was confirmed by Lucasfilm and Disney, stating that the film will be a “newly restored version” of the original theatrical release. Fans have long anticipated this moment, as many have not seen the untouched version since its original run.

Earlier this year, there was speculation about which version would return. Discussions included whether it would be the altered Special Editions featuring changes like Greedo shooting first and CGI enhancements. Now, it is clear that the version hitting theaters will not carry the “A New Hope” subtitle, but simply be marketed as “Star Wars.”

This marks a significant shift in how the studio has handled the original trilogy, as previous special editions had been the only versions available. Lucas has famously declared that the original films—free from changes—“don’t really exist anymore.” However, the upcoming release suggests a newfound openness.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy alluded to this when she attended a special screening earlier this year, which featured the earliest known print of the film. Fans are excited as they prepare to relive the classic story without the updates made over the years.

The re-release of “Star Wars” was initially scheduled for April 30, 2027. However, pushing it to February gives it a window with less competition and more focus for fans. As the date approaches, additional details, including ticket sales, will be announced.

“Star Wars” has been deeply ingrained in pop culture over the last five decades, and the opportunity to see it on the big screen in its original format is expected to draw significant interest. This limited-time engagement will be an unmissable event for fans around the world.

The excitement is palpable as Lucasfilm gears up for this milestone. “Star Wars” fans can prepare to celebrate an iconic film that not only changed cinema but created a dedicated and passionate community.