Entertainment
Star Wars Series Andor Earns 14 Emmy Nominations for 2025
LOS ANGELES — The Star Wars series Andor has received 14 Emmy nominations, highlighted by its recognition as a contender for Outstanding Drama Series. The nominations were announced on July 15, 2025, marking a successful return for the franchise’s prequel series.
Fans had eagerly awaited the new season of Andor, following a three-year hiatus since its first season debuted in 2023. The show has earned a total of 22 nominations since its inception.
While the series soared in technical categories, notable acting snubs were evident. Notably, Genevieve O'Reilly‘s performance as Mon Mothma and Diego Luna‘s role as Cassian Andor did not receive nominations despite expectations.
Forest Whitaker, who reprised his role as Saw Gerrera, secured his fourth Emmy nomination. Alan Tudyk, known for voicing the droid K-2SO, was also nominated in the Best Character Voice-Over Performance category.
Series creator Dan Gilroy earned his first writing nomination for Andor. The show excelled in categories such as production design, cinematography, and music composition, reflecting its technical prowess.
Other Emmy nominations included Severance with a record 27 nods, and The Studio leading comedy with 23 nominations. The awards ceremony is scheduled for September 14, where winners will be announced.
