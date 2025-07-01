Business
Starbucks Launches Limited-Time Firework Frappuccino for Independence Day
Seattle, WA – Starbucks is celebrating Independence Day with its new Firework Frappuccino, which debuts on July 1. This limited-edition drink features a festive blend of red, white, and blue colors, inspired by the U.S. flag.
The Firework Frappuccino is made with the Starbucks Summer-Berry Refresher, which combines coconut milk and raspberry-flavored pearls for a fizzy burst. It is then topped with a swirl of strawberry purée and creamy vanilla sweet cream cold foam, promising a refreshing summer treat.
Amanda Conaway, a product manager at Starbucks, describes the drink as “a summer vacation in a cup.” In a press release, she explains, “From the popping pearls to the creamy vanilla sweet cream, it’s a vibrant, textured beverage inspired by the sights and sounds of summer.” The drink will only be available for one week, from July 1 to July 7.
The Firework Frappuccino is just the first of four new frappuccino offerings slated for July. Other drinks include the Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino, the Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino, and the Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino, all designed to help customers beat the summer heat.
This new drink lineup comes as part of CEO Brian Niccol‘s initiative to revitalize the Starbucks brand. Starting June 24, Starbucks also announced an 80-cent charge for added syrups or sauces on unflavored beverages, though such additions to preflavored drinks remain free.
Starbucks has already made a splash this summer by introducing seasonal items earlier in May, including a Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop and refreshing Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers.
Recent Posts
- Buffalo Sabres Re-sign Defenseman Ryan Johnson to Three-Year Deal
- Dennis Gilbert Signs with Flyers, Marks His Sixth NHL Team
- CBS Soaps to Revisit Episodes Amid Hiatus for Beyond The Gates
- Utah Mammoth Sign Nate Schmidt and Brandon Tanev in Free Agency
- Sofia Kenin Faces Taylor Townsend in Wimbledon 2025 Opener
- Daniel Suarez Faces Uncertain Future with Trackhouse Racing
- Realtor.com Faces Processing Errors for Users Nationwide
- Jordan Harris Not Receiving Qualifying Offer, Becomes Unrestricted Free Agent
- Toronto Raptors Sign Sandro Mamukelashvili to Boost Roster Depth
- Halle Bailey Spotted with Mystery Man Amid Custody Battle
- Ryan Lindgren Signs Four-Year Deal with Seattle Kraken
- Blues Sign Forward Nick Bjugstad to Two-Year Deal
- Grammarly Acquires Email Tool Superhuman to Enhance AI Offering
- Minnesota Wild Pursue Return of Stanley Cup Champion Nico Sturm
- Hazardous Air Quality and Heat Warning in Phoenix This Tuesday
- Rangers Prepare for NHL Draft with Strategic Moves and Tight Deadline
- Senate Faces Struggles in Passing Trump’s Controversial Legislation
- NHL Free Agency Opens with Major Moves Expected Today
- Kings Reflect on 2024 Trade After NHL Draft Developments
- Jennifer Aniston Stars in Apple TV+ Adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s Memoir