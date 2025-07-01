Starbucks Launches Limited-Time Firework Frappuccino for Independence Day

Seattle, WA – Starbucks is celebrating Independence Day with its new Firework Frappuccino, which debuts on July 1. This limited-edition drink features a festive blend of red, white, and blue colors, inspired by the U.S. flag.

The Firework Frappuccino is made with the Starbucks Summer-Berry Refresher, which combines coconut milk and raspberry-flavored pearls for a fizzy burst. It is then topped with a swirl of strawberry purée and creamy vanilla sweet cream cold foam, promising a refreshing summer treat.

Amanda Conaway, a product manager at Starbucks, describes the drink as “a summer vacation in a cup.” In a press release, she explains, “From the popping pearls to the creamy vanilla sweet cream, it’s a vibrant, textured beverage inspired by the sights and sounds of summer.” The drink will only be available for one week, from July 1 to July 7.

The Firework Frappuccino is just the first of four new frappuccino offerings slated for July. Other drinks include the Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino, the Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino, and the Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino, all designed to help customers beat the summer heat.

This new drink lineup comes as part of CEO Brian Niccol‘s initiative to revitalize the Starbucks brand. Starting June 24, Starbucks also announced an 80-cent charge for added syrups or sauces on unflavored beverages, though such additions to preflavored drinks remain free.

Starbucks has already made a splash this summer by introducing seasonal items earlier in May, including a Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop and refreshing Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers.