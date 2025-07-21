Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns on August 26

SEATTLE, WA — Starbucks announced on Monday that its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte will be back in stores across the U.S. and Canada on August 26. This seasonal favorite has captivated coffee lovers since its debut in 2003, achieving sales in the hundreds of millions.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte, or PSL, will again be available hot or iced, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices. Additionally, returning items include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. Starbucks will also introduce a new Pecan Cortado and Italian Sausage Egg Bites this season.

Starbucks has established the PSL as its most popular seasonal drink, and competitors have taken notice. Dunkin’ introduced its own pumpkin-flavored drinks in 2007 and plans to launch its fall menu on August 20 this year. McDonald's followed suit in 2013 with its pumpkin spice offerings.

Last year, sales of the PSL significantly increased store traffic for Starbucks. Placer.ai reported a 24% rise in U.S. store visits on August 22, the day the drink first went on sale. This trend reflects the strong anticipation and loyalty customers have for the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The company is known for its creativity and innovation in the seasonal drink market, further solidifying the PSL’s role in many coffee drinkers’ fall traditions. As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly counting down the days until their first sip of the autumn favorite.