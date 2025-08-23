Starbucks Unveils 2025 Fall Menu with Pumpkin Spice Return

SEATTLE, Wash. — Starbucks is set to launch its highly anticipated 2025 fall menu on Tuesday, August 26, bringing back fan favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Latte. This announcement comes just days after its competitor, Dunkin’, revealed its own fall lineup.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte will return in all its forms—Hot, Iced, and Frappuccino. In addition, customers can enjoy the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. The company is also introducing two new items this fall: the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado and Italian Sausage Egg Bites.

The Cortado features three ristretto shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso, accompanied by steamed whole milk, which together produce a velvety texture and balanced flavor. Available in a short 8-ounce cup, customers can customize their Cortado with flavors and toppings.

The beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte includes steamed 2% milk, pumpkin spice sauce, brewed espresso, whipped cream, vanilla syrup, and pumpkin spice toppings. Customers can opt for alternative milk or request no whipped cream or toppings if desired. The pumpkin spice sauce is made from a blend of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg.

Starbucks also announced that some of its limited-time autumn flavors will hit stores even earlier. Fall coffee and creamers, including non-dairy options, are currently available through December. Ready-to-drink fall beverages, such as the Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino, are also set to return for a limited time in early August.

This year, Starbucks is adding the Maple Pecan Latte Inspired Non-Dairy Creamer to help customers sweeten their at-home coffee drinks. The company usually keeps its fall menu until early November, when holiday drinks take over.

While Starbucks prepares to roll out its delicious fall offerings, Dunkin’ has confirmed that its fall menu will arrive on Wednesday, August 20. This year’s early autumn additions highlight the competitive spirit between the two coffee giants, with Florida recognizing an increase in Dunkin’ locations, featuring roughly 909 stores. According to recent statistics, Florida has the third most Dunkin’ locations nationwide.

The excitement builds for pumpkin spice enthusiasts and coffee lovers alike as autumn approaches, even though the official start of the season isn’t until September 22.