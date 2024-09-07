Starliner Successfully Returns to Earth After Flight Test

NASA and Boeing celebrated the successful return of the uncrewed Starliner spacecraft, which landed at 10:01 p.m. MDT on September 6, 2024, at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico.

The mission, which consisted of a three-month flight test to the International Space Station, was highlighted by Ken Bowersox, NASA’s associate administrator for the Space Operations Mission Directorate, who expressed pride in the team’s efforts and the valuable knowledge gained from the flight.

Prior to its return, Starliner had launched on June 5, marking the first time astronauts had boarded the spacecraft. This flight was its third orbital mission and the second time it returned from the orbiting laboratory. Following the successful landing, Starliner will be transported to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for inspection and processing.

As part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, spacecraft are required to conduct a crewed test flight to ensure readiness for regular missions. In light of technical challenges, including helium leaks and thruster issues detected during the mission, NASA decided to bring Starliner back uncrewed to prioritize safety.

NASA astronauts aboard Starliner, who launched on June 5, will continue their duties on the International Space Station as part of the Expedition 71/72 crew and are scheduled to return in February 2025 with the agency’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission.

This flight test is crucial for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which aims to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transport to and from the International Space Station. The program facilitates increased research opportunities and advances preparations for future human exploration activities on the Moon and Mars.