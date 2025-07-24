Starlink Faces Widespread Outage, Thousands Lose Connectivity

Dehradun, India — Thousands of Starlink users reported a significant loss of connectivity on Thursday, leading to frustration among subscribers across the globe. The outage began early in the morning, leaving users without internet service for several hours.

According to reports, the outage affected users primarily in North America and parts of Europe. Many took to social media to express their disappointment and seek updates from the satellite internet provider, which is operated by SpaceX.

Starlink responded to the situation through their official Twitter account, stating, “We are aware of the connectivity issues and our team is working to resolve them as quickly as possible.” Users received varying updates, with some regaining service mid-afternoon while others remained disconnected.

The unexpected failure comes at a time when reliance on satellite internet has surged, particularly in rural areas where traditional broadband services are limited. With more people working from home and attending online classes, disruptions such as this can significantly impact daily routines.

As of late Thursday, Starlink had not provided a detailed explanation for the outage. Users are advised to monitor the Starlink Twitter account for further updates and to report any persistent issues.