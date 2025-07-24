Tech
Starlink Faces Widespread Outage, Thousands Lose Connectivity
Dehradun, India — Thousands of Starlink users reported a significant loss of connectivity on Thursday, leading to frustration among subscribers across the globe. The outage began early in the morning, leaving users without internet service for several hours.
According to reports, the outage affected users primarily in North America and parts of Europe. Many took to social media to express their disappointment and seek updates from the satellite internet provider, which is operated by SpaceX.
Starlink responded to the situation through their official Twitter account, stating, “We are aware of the connectivity issues and our team is working to resolve them as quickly as possible.” Users received varying updates, with some regaining service mid-afternoon while others remained disconnected.
The unexpected failure comes at a time when reliance on satellite internet has surged, particularly in rural areas where traditional broadband services are limited. With more people working from home and attending online classes, disruptions such as this can significantly impact daily routines.
As of late Thursday, Starlink had not provided a detailed explanation for the outage. Users are advised to monitor the Starlink Twitter account for further updates and to report any persistent issues.
Recent Posts
- James Carville Warns Democrats of Internal Divisions Ahead of 2026 Midterms
- Djo Reaches No. 1 on Billboard with ‘Basic Being Basic’
- Rickea Jackson Sparks Turnaround for Los Angeles Sparks
- Ryan Murphy Faces Criticism Over New Kennedy Series Adaptation
- Atlético-MG Faces Bucaramanga for Copa Sul-Americana Advancement
- Venus Williams Faces Magdalena Fręch in WTA Washington Showdown
- Storm and Sky Battle for Playoff Position on July 24
- Big Brother Season 27 Unfolds Dramatic Twists and Power Plays
- Thunderstorms Ground Flights at Denver International Airport
- Colombia Faces Brazil in Critical Copa América Semifinal Match
- Buccaneers Place 449-Pound Rookie Desmond Watson on NFI List Due to Weight
- Astros Host Athletics as MLB Series Begins in Houston
- Christian Wilkins on Injured List as Raiders Begin Training Camp
- Sea Hear Now Festival Set for September with Major Headliners
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions