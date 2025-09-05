Entertainment
Stars Align for Special Guests on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
New York, NY – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returns with an exciting episode on Thursday, September 4, 2025, featuring prominent guests from sports and music. The episode, delayed due to the NFL season opener, promises a vibrant lineup.
Highlighting the night are NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is a reigning MVP and champion, and LL Cool J, known for his hosting role at this weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards. They will join host Jimmy Fallon for engaging conversations.
Also gracing the stage is country artist Riley Green, who will not only participate in an interview but also perform for the audience. This episode marks a compelling return to television following a brief hiatus for the show’s summer reruns.
The return of late-night television brings good news for fans eagerly awaiting fresh episodes. Following the Labor Day holiday, The Tonight Show will be among four major broadcast late-night shows resuming its regular schedule.
Viewers can expect dynamic interactions and memorable performances as Fallon welcomes an impressive list of guests this week. Fans can look forward to a lively atmosphere filled with entertainment.
As anticipation builds, the lineup of guest appearances assures a fun-filled late-night experience, making it a must-watch during the initial days of the new television season.
