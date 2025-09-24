Stars of ‘Bring It On’ Reunite for 25th Anniversary Screening

LOS ANGELES, CA — The stars of the iconic 2000 film “Bring It On” reunited for a special 25th anniversary screening on September 21, 2025, at the Alamo Drafthouse. Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union, Jesse Bradford, and Lindsay Sloane attended the event, celebrating the beloved teen comedy.

The cast looked virtually unchanged since their original performances, captivating fans with shared laughs and stories during a live Q&A session. Fans took to social media to express their excitement about seeing the stars together again, as many attendees were treated to a unique viewing experience through a live stream to multiple locations.

Gabrielle Union, remembered for her role as Isis, the captain of the Clovers, shared her reflections on the film via Instagram. “Twenty-five years later and the spirit lives on!” she wrote. “This film is the gift that keeps on giving. Keep bringing it, because we’ll forever be here for it.”

Kirsten Dunst, who played Torrance Shipman, the head cheerleader of the Toros, expressed her emotions during the screening. “I am so overwhelmed,” she stated. “I haven’t seen any of these movies since I was a teen myself, with an audience. I’m so honored.”

However, when asked about the possibility of a sequel, Dunst was firm in her stance against it. “No. I’m like, leave good things where they are,” she remarked, emphasizing she had no desire to don a cheerleading outfit again.

“Bring It On,” directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jessica Bendinger, follows Torrance’s journey as she leads her cheer team while confronting challenges and rivalries, particularly with the Clovers. The film has become a cult classic, grossing over $90 million worldwide against an $11 million budget.

The original cast gathered not just to reminisce about the past, but to discuss the film’s enduring legacy and impact on popular culture. There have been multiple sequels and a musical adaptation, but none have featured the original cast together again.

As the evening concluded, the stars left the audience with a sense of nostalgia and hope for the future, although the original cast members are cautious about revisiting their iconic roles.