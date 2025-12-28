Stars Celebrate New Arrivals: Celebrity Babies Born in 2025

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — 2025 has seen many celebrities embracing the joys of parenthood, with notable couples welcoming their little ones into the world. Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, Cole Tucker, shared their exciting news after welcoming their new baby on November 29. “Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!! What a wild ride labor is,” the former High School Musical star tweeted.

Her announcement also included a heartfelt message for mothers everywhere. “Big shout out to all the moms,” she added. “It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi also made headlines this year with their new addition. Announcing the adoption of their daughter in August, the Stranger Things star expressed their excitement for this new chapter. “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” the couple shared on Instagram. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

Brown emphasized the importance of protecting her daughter’s privacy, stating, “For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself.”

Chris Evans joined the ranks of new fathers when he and his wife, Alba Baptista, welcomed their daughter, Alma Grace, on October 24, 2025. According to reports, the actor has been cherishing every moment as a new dad. “He’s been soaking in every quiet moment and couldn’t be more proud to be a girl dad,” a source revealed.

Lily Collins also celebrated motherhood this year. She and her husband, Charlie McDowell, welcomed their daughter, Tove Jane McDowell, via surrogacy on January 31, 2025. Collins expressed her gratitude to their surrogate, saying, “Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way.”

Finally, comedian Pete Davidson announced the birth of his daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, with Elsie Hewitt. “I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief,” he wrote on Instagram. Davidson had previously stunned fans when he revealed their pregnancy in July.

As these stars experience the joys of new parenthood, they join many others in 2025 who are celebrating the arrival of their children.