London, England – The naked dress trend took center stage at two high-profile events this week. First, at the London premiere of “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,” a sheer, jewel-encrusted gown captured the spotlight. Fashion writer Hannah Jackson noted that the dress served as a “fitting tribute to the designer,” who passed away last week at the age of 91.

Just a few hours later, stars dazzled again at the Kering Foundation‘s Caring for Women dinner in New York City. Despite the different styles, both events emphasized one fashion rule: an updo is essential when wearing nearly-nude clothing.

Actress Margot Robbie was among the stars who shone in a stunning naked dress. Her hairstylist created a sculptural, sleek updo, parting Robbie’s hair down the middle and pulling it back to the crown of her head. Highlights elegantly swirled around her bun, complementing her subtly chic makeup featuring silky shades in peach and earth tones.

Another show-stopping appearance came from actress Laura Johnson, who started with a black lace gown and matching underpinnings. Her signature bohemian style was evident in her hair, styled with thick curtain bangs that had a slightly tousled look. Face-framing tendrils were perfectly curled, adding a chic touch to her relaxed vibes. Makeup artist enhanced her eyes with a mix of black and brown shadows, finishing with a heavy swipe of mascara.

The naked dress phenomenon continues to evolve, prompting questions about personal style and choice in fashion. As the trend grows, it encourages everyone to explore their own interpretations of this bold look.