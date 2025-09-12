Entertainment
Stars Dazzle in Naked Dresses at London and New York Events
London, England – The naked dress trend took center stage at two high-profile events this week. First, at the London premiere of “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,” a sheer, jewel-encrusted gown captured the spotlight. Fashion writer Hannah Jackson noted that the dress served as a “fitting tribute to the designer,” who passed away last week at the age of 91.
Just a few hours later, stars dazzled again at the Kering Foundation‘s Caring for Women dinner in New York City. Despite the different styles, both events emphasized one fashion rule: an updo is essential when wearing nearly-nude clothing.
Actress Margot Robbie was among the stars who shone in a stunning naked dress. Her hairstylist created a sculptural, sleek updo, parting Robbie’s hair down the middle and pulling it back to the crown of her head. Highlights elegantly swirled around her bun, complementing her subtly chic makeup featuring silky shades in peach and earth tones.
Another show-stopping appearance came from actress Laura Johnson, who started with a black lace gown and matching underpinnings. Her signature bohemian style was evident in her hair, styled with thick curtain bangs that had a slightly tousled look. Face-framing tendrils were perfectly curled, adding a chic touch to her relaxed vibes. Makeup artist enhanced her eyes with a mix of black and brown shadows, finishing with a heavy swipe of mascara.
The naked dress phenomenon continues to evolve, prompting questions about personal style and choice in fashion. As the trend grows, it encourages everyone to explore their own interpretations of this bold look.
Recent Posts
- Charlie Kirk’s Rise to Power in Christian Nationalism
- Stars Dazzle in Naked Dresses at London and New York Events
- Brewers Swept by Rangers, Still Eyeing Playoffs
- DermaRite Expands Recall of Hand Soaps Due to Bacterial Contamination
- NFL Announcer Lineup Set for Week 2 Games This Weekend
- SpaceX Launches Nusantara Lima Satellite After Weather Delays
- Authorities Raid Hotel After Death of Brett Gardner’s Son
- Washington Commanders Restructure Tunsil’s Contract, Creating Cap Space
- Roger Goodell’s NFL Legacy: Empathy Amid Controversy
- Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos Sparkle During Romantic Dinner
- Jayden Daniels’ Helmet Decal Sparks Cultural Pride in NFL Season Opener
- Aaron Rodgers Nears Brett Favre’s Touchdown Record This Weekend
- Mariners Aim for Win Streak Against Struggling Angels
- Royals and Guardians Clash at Progressive Field Tonight
- Tom Brady Reflects on Career Highlights in Kevin Hart Interview
- Phoenix Mercury Faces Dallas Wings in Season Finale
- World’s Largest Illegal Sports Streaming Site Shut Down
- Brandon McManus Faces Legal Challenges Amid NFL Career Changes
- Jordan Love: The Journey of a Franchise Quarterback with Family Support
- Lynx Face Valkyries in Final Regular Season Showdown