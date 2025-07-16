Stars Gather for 2025 ESPYS Celebrating Sports Excellence

LOS ANGELES, California — The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One is set to honor the best in sports on Wednesday, July 16. The awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with comedian Shane Gillis as the host.

This year’s show will recognize notable figures, including Oscar Robertson, who will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, and Katie Schumacher-Cawley, who will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. First responders David Walters and Erin Regan will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Fans can catch the event on ABC and streaming platforms such as ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ the following day. The red carpet preview starts at 7 p.m. ET, giving fans a glimpse of the athletes and celebrities arriving for the ceremony.

The ESPYS have raised awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research since its inception in 1993. Over the past 30 years, ESPN has contributed more than $250 million to the charity founded by late coach Jim Valvano.

This year, the awards will also feature musical performances from rapper Busta Rhymes, the hip-hop duo Clipse, and newcomer GELO. The ceremony is expected to be a night of celebration, nostalgia, and recognition of sports legends.

Many sports stars will be in attendance, including Olympians Simone Biles, Alex Morgan, and Diana Taurasi, alongside actors and entertainers. The show is a highlight in the sports calendar, connecting athletes with their fans in a festive environment.