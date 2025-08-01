Stars of ‘General Hospital’ Compete for Charity on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

HOLLYWOOD — Stars from the hit show ‘General Hospital‘ participated in an episode of ‘Celebrity Family Feud‘ on Thursday, July 31, 2025, to raise money for The Nature Conservancy.

Donnell Turner, along with castmates Finola Hughes, Rena Sofer, Tanisha Harper, and Maurice Benard, faced off against the actors from ‘The Young and the Restless’ in a spirited competition for charity.

Turner expressed confidence in his team’s game show prowess, sharing, “I grew up on game shows. I remember right before the ‘stories,’ right before the soaps, that lineup, and not lost in that was ‘Family Feud.’ I watch the show, so I felt like I could quarterback this!”

While Turner kept the results a secret, he shared his enjoyment of the experience, noting, “I gotta say I made Steve Harvey laugh! And I gotta say, to make a king of comedy laugh will be one of the most memorable moments of my career.”

The cast had to balance their appearance on the game show with their regular filming schedule at ‘General Hospital.’ Turner mentioned the excitement of receiving new scripts after working on the show for ten years.

“We want the angst! Let’s cook it up,” said Turner, highlighting his enthusiasm for the dramatic storylines. “These writers are amazing. I’m so pleased. I should be getting a script today or this week. I’m nervous but I’m excited. I love it.”

‘General Hospital’ airs Monday through Friday on ABC, and this special episode of ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ featuring daytime TV stars will be broadcast on July 31.