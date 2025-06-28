Stars Reflect on Matlock’s Success at TVLine Red Carpet

LOS ANGELES, CA — Stars of the hit series Matlock, Kathy Bates and Jason Ritter, reunited on the TVLine red carpet to celebrate the show’s success and discuss their characters ahead of Season 2. In a recent interview, they reflected on the show’s growth and the chemistry between their characters.

During the event, Bates and Ritter harmonized a few musical bars together, showcasing their camaraderie as co-stars. Bates shared an exciting moment from Season 1, describing a powerful confrontation with Ritter’s character, Matlock. “It was like going into the ring with Tyson,” she said, referring to the dramatic scene where Olympia confronted Matlock about the lies of Madeline Kingston.

Ritter also touched on his character Julian’s complicated relationship with his father, Senior, who has given him unnecessary challenges throughout his career. “As much as Senior drives him crazy, part of Julian still hopes to hear, ‘I’m proud of you, son,’ just once,” Ritter noted.

As fans look forward to Season 2, the tension between Matthew and Senior raises questions about alliances. Ritter commented, “It’s going to be fascinating seeing what happens next season. I can’t wait to see what the writers come up with.”

With scores of actors eager to join the Matlock team, Bates remarked on the show’s unexpected surge in popularity after being branded as a “not-a-reboot” of the classic Andy Griffith series. “Now everyone’s like, ‘Can I please get on Matlock?!’” she said.

Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and executive producer Eric Christian Olsen played pivotal roles in reshaping the show’s narrative, creating a “universe” for the cast to explore. “I feel like we’re the Avengers!” Bates said, marveling at how quickly the series became the season’s most-watched new program.

As anticipation builds for the new season, fans can expect more twists and dramatic moments, keeping them on the edge of their seats. The first episode of Season 2 is set to air this summer, giving eager viewers a chance to see how the story unfolds.