Stars Reunite for Freakier Friday Premiere in London

London, England — Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunited at the European premiere of their film, Freakier Friday, in Leicester Square, celebrating the sequel to the beloved 2003 body-swap comedy. The new film dives into mother-daughter relationships from a fresh perspective, focusing on Lohan’s character, Anna, who now has her own daughter and a stepdaughter.

Lohan expressed excitement about returning to the role, stating, “Fans love the movie and there’s such a strong loyalty. It made people so happy, and I like to make movies that make people feel joy.” She emphasized the importance of creating uplifting content during challenging times.

After a hiatus from Hollywood in the 2010s, Lohan returned to acting in 2022 with Falling for Christmas. This performance marks her first collaboration with Disney in over a decade, and she hinted that more sequels could follow if fans respond positively to Freakier Friday.

Reflecting on her journey, Lohan shared that becoming a parent has changed her outlook on the themes in the film. She remarked, “When you become a mum, your whole life changes, and it’s important to balance work and motherhood, which is definitely a learning process.”

Also at the premiere, Curtis shared her dedication to supporting younger actors, stating, “I take my job seriously… I take great responsibility to make sure they can always count on my friendship and love.” Curtis, who won an Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, believes the film’s themes of understanding and empathy are timely given today’s societal challenges.

The sequel, which Curtis proposed to Disney, has been two decades in the making. She noted the necessity of waiting for Lohan to be at the right age to portray a mother of a 15-year-old character. The film also features Chad Michael Murray reprising his role as Jake, alongside newcomer Julia Butters as Lohan’s on-screen daughter.

Freakier Friday opens in theaters on August 8, 2024, continuing a trend of revisiting classic films.