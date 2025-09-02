Entertainment
Stars Share Regrets Over Unfortunate Tattoos
LOS ANGELES, CA — Many celebrities have expressed regret over their tattoos, which can be a painful reminder of past choices. From tributes to exes to misspelled words, these inked moments often carry unexpected consequences.
Megan Fox, known for her prominent tattoos, had her then-boyfriend’s name inked on her hip. Following their breakup, she sought to cover the tattoo with a new design in July 2023. The cover-up features a large snake and flowers, and her tattoo artist shared that they ‘completely covered’ the previous ink.
Country music star Blake Shelton also has a tattoo that has become a source of confusion. He has deer tracks surrounded by barbed wire on his arm, but many people misinterpret it. In an interview with Today, Shelton explained, ‘It’s supposed to have been deer tracks, but there’s a chance that when I had that on there, I had been drinking… so he actually just gave me the tattoo that I drew for him, but it sucks.’
Some celebrities choose to remove their regrettable tattoos, while others accept them as a part of their journey. One celebrity shared that his wife even encourages him to keep his regrettable tattoos instead of opting for removal.
With each tattoo, there’s a story, and sometimes those stories are best left in the past.
Recent Posts
- Heat Advisory Issued for Labor Day in Northern California
- New Program to Educate Students About 9/11 Launches Ahead of Anniversary
- Los Angeles Heat Advisory Issued for Labor Day Weekend
- Josef Newgarden Claims Victory at 2025 Music City Grand Prix
- La Niña Set to Influence Winter Weather Patterns in the U.S.
- OSHA Investigates Paint Shops, Could Impose $32,000 Fines
- Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates Back-to-School with Twins Harper and Gideon
- Trial of Donna Adelson Reveals Details in Dan Markel Murder Case
- Jayne Kennedy’s Memoir Explores Early Life and Career Challenges
- New Rivalry Sparks: Garcia, Stevenson Trade Barbs Over Fight Plans
- Kansas and Missouri Lottery Results for September 1, 2025
- Trump Proposes Nationwide Voter ID Mandate Amid Controversy
- Labor Day Weekend Brings Heat, Storm Threats to Memphis
- Webpage Not Found: Newser Apologizes to Readers
- Stars Share Regrets Over Unfortunate Tattoos
- SPY Leads Options Market with High Volume Amid Mixed Stock Movements
- Graham Linehan Claims Arrest at Heathrow Linked to Controversial Tweets
- U.S. Treasury Yields Surge After Court Para Decision on Tariffs
- Nvidia’s Mixed Earnings Report Shakes US Markets
- Actor Reveals Shocking Infidelity Details in Recent Interview