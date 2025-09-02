Stars Share Regrets Over Unfortunate Tattoos

LOS ANGELES, CA — Many celebrities have expressed regret over their tattoos, which can be a painful reminder of past choices. From tributes to exes to misspelled words, these inked moments often carry unexpected consequences.

Megan Fox, known for her prominent tattoos, had her then-boyfriend’s name inked on her hip. Following their breakup, she sought to cover the tattoo with a new design in July 2023. The cover-up features a large snake and flowers, and her tattoo artist shared that they ‘completely covered’ the previous ink.

Country music star Blake Shelton also has a tattoo that has become a source of confusion. He has deer tracks surrounded by barbed wire on his arm, but many people misinterpret it. In an interview with Today, Shelton explained, ‘It’s supposed to have been deer tracks, but there’s a chance that when I had that on there, I had been drinking… so he actually just gave me the tattoo that I drew for him, but it sucks.’

Some celebrities choose to remove their regrettable tattoos, while others accept them as a part of their journey. One celebrity shared that his wife even encourages him to keep his regrettable tattoos instead of opting for removal.

With each tattoo, there’s a story, and sometimes those stories are best left in the past.