Stars Shine Bright at Events Across the Globe

NEW YORK CITY — This week, celebrities have been spotted at various events across the globe. Stars attended award shows, concerts, and fashion events, showcasing their style and talent.

Terry Crews accepted the Favorite Reality TV Show award for America‘s Got Talent at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on June 21. He shared the stage with fellow stars, including John Cena, who participated in Fanatics Fest NYC the same day.

In Milan, Benedict Cumberbatch captivated the audience at the Prada menswear fashion show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week on June 22.

At the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Maia Kealoha and Auli'i Cravalho shared a joyful moment on the red carpet. Meanwhile, comedian Kevin Hart hosted a post-game show for Fanatics Fest NYC in New York.

On the west coast, stars gathered at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, with Regina King and Padma Lakshmi gracing the event in elegant styles.

In New York City on June 21, actress Keke Palmer shined at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, where many other stars came to support the cause.

Fashion was a highlight this week, with America Ferrera attending the Pomellato event and Keke Palmer dazzling in glamour outside NBC Studios. Multiple celebrities donned their best looks as they participated in panels, spoke at events, and posed on red carpets.

As the week unfolds, fans can expect more updates and photos from the latest A-list outings and events as the stars continue to shine.